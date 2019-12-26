Rants and Raves | Dec. 27, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday – Every time I hear Trump’s or Bill Clinton’s name, the first thing I think of is the term “draft dodger.” They both avoided the Vietnam draft with multiple deferments while others answered our nation’s call to duty.

Global warming – Just watched “Bush people of Alaska” as they prepare for spring and they have 40 degree weather when it should be 30 below this time of year. Less reflective white heats up the permafrost. Billions of tons of carbon will be released.