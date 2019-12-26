Ring in the new year at DecaDance, Dec. 31

DecaDance and Mohave Pride presents DecaDance at The Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Come dressed up as your favorite Decade, 1920's, 1820's, 1420's the choice is yours. This event will feature a red carpet entrance, appetizers/desserts, cash bar, pop-up drag show, costume/lipsync contest, champagne toast, balloon drop, digital red carpet photoshoot and music from Dj Flex Chambers (KGMN 100.1 FM Cowboy Country).

Click here to purchase tickets for $10 in advance. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25 and VIP tickets with bottle service is $100/couple. Proceeds benefit the And Then Initiative.

This event is for adults, ages 21+. For more information, visit andtheninitiative.org.

