Arizona Thunder’s New Year’s Eve Party benefits American Cancer Foundation, Dec. 31.
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 11:58 a.m.
Come ring in the new year with Arizona Thunder who will be performing at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4536 N. Patsy Dr. in Kingman from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Dress up in your best Mardi Gras costume and enter the contest, win great prizes, enjoy some great food, fun and watch the ball drop New York time, so you can get home early.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Foundation.
For more information, visit the Arizona Thunder Facebook page.
