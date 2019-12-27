Free train rides for the kids, Dec. 28
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 4:31 p.m.
Merv Freedom is giving kids a free train ride again on his property at 4370 N. Lomita St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting) on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Kids can enjoy a ride on a 7 1/2 inch riding train across his property. Stop by and have some hot chocolate, cookies and holiday cheer.
Visit the Kingman Railroad Museum Facebook page for more information.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Obituary
- A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Window slowly closing to get new TSA ID
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: