OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 27
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free train rides for the kids, Dec. 28

Merv Freedom is giving kids a free train ride on his property at 4370 N. Lomita St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. (Kingman Miner, file)

Merv Freedom is giving kids a free train ride on his property at 4370 N. Lomita St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. (Kingman Miner, file)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 4:31 p.m.

Merv Freedom is giving kids a free train ride again on his property at 4370 N. Lomita St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting) on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Kids can enjoy a ride on a 7 1/2 inch riding train across his property. Stop by and have some hot chocolate, cookies and holiday cheer.

Visit the Kingman Railroad Museum Facebook page for more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

4370 N Lomita St, Kingman, AZ 86409

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Free train rides for the kids, Dec. 21
Whistle Stop Railroad Club hosting open house
Kingman Whistle Stop Club offers open house
Spend Christmas with Chris Commisso, Dec. 22
Kingman Events: Friday, Dec. 2, 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News