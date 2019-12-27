Horoscopes | Dec. 27, 2019

Birthdays: Hayley Williams, 31; Emilie de Ravin, 38; Gerard Depardieu, 71; John Amos, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Consider how you can lower stress and improve health.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Head to your destination of choice. An older relative will offer insightful information regarding your background.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Primp, pamper and put your mind at ease regarding your personal finances. Taking the time to regenerate mentally, physically and financially will ease your mind and lower stress.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at the possibilities, and discuss your plans with someone you want to include in your life. A look at your financial situation will help you decide how much you can put aside for something special you want to pursue.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your research, and plan your actions with moderation, health and emotional well-being in mind. Choose rest over exertion.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change you want to make can be put in motion. Socializing will help you promote the new you and will help line up who you want to include in your plans

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone take over or deter you from following your heart. Choose love and romance over discord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a look at the past, absorb what’s transpired and consider what’s best for you moving forward. Protect against physical injury or taking an unnecessary risk.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t spend impulsively or give in to someone in hopes that he or she will do something in return for you. Be realistic; weigh the pros, cons and consequence of your actions; and do what’s best for you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s time to take a look at what’s transpired and the options available to you. Having a sound plan in place can make a massive difference in the way you live from this day forward.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take a risk. Sit tight and put your feet up. An unexpected financial boost or an opportunity that will encourage you to sell something you enjoy making is heading your way.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for opportunities that interest you, and formulate a proposal that you can pitch next year. Rest before end-of-the-year festivities.