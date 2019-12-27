Kingman Fire Department responds to Parkview Ave. fire
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 11:16 a.m.
Multiple Kingman Fire department engines responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Parkview Avenue near downtown Kingman at around 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Smoke could be seen coming from the residence, and Turquoise Street was partially closed near the intersection with Parkview Avenue.
No additional information is available at this time.
