Mohave County Most Wanted | Dec. 25, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Raymond Joseph Avolio
DOB: 11/12/1977 White Male 5-11 275 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 12/23/2019
Thomas Lee Cain
DOB: 11/16/1960 White Male 6-0 225 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony, Theft of means of transportation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 12/11/2019
Cody Ray Chokie
DOB: 05/04/1984 White Male 6-0 160 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 10/30/2019
Robert Edward Crabtree
DOB: 10/20/1985 White Male 6-2 225 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Criminal damage, Class 6 Undesignated Felony
Warrant: 11/05/2019
James Michael Dingus
DOB: 12/23/1990 White Male 6’0” 160 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse with intent, Class 6 Undesignated Felony
Warrant: 10/04/2019
Nikita Bell Jennings
DOB: 04/16/1990 White Female 5-2 130 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 11/27/2019
James Robert Pinkerton
DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray
Offense: Poss. of dangerous drugs, Class 4 Felony, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 9/30/2019/2019
Dushane Cody Shenah
DOB: 06/30/1995 Native American Male 5’10” 265 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Aggravated DUI-with child under 15, Class 6 Undesignated Felony
Warrant: 11/12/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Joseph Anthony Galves
Offense: Burglary, 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony
Micka Fern Kutschat
Offense: Drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/02/2019 Capture: 11/18/2019
Zachariah Daniel Lamb
Offense: Unlawful use of means of transport/passenger, Class 6 Undesignated Felony;
Warrant: 10/11/2019 Capture: 12/02/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Obituary
- A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Window slowly closing to get new TSA ID
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: