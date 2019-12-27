OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | Dec. 25, 2019

Originally Published: December 27, 2019 2:43 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Raymond Joseph Avolio (MCSO)

Raymond Joseph Avolio

DOB: 11/12/1977 White Male 5-11 275 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 12/23/2019

photo

Thomas Lee Cain (MCSO)

Thomas Lee Cain

DOB: 11/16/1960 White Male 6-0 225 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony, Theft of means of transportation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 12/11/2019

photo

Cody Ray Chokie (MCSO)

Cody Ray Chokie

DOB: 05/04/1984 White Male 6-0 160 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 10/30/2019

photo

Robert Edward Crabtree (MCSO)

Robert Edward Crabtree

DOB: 10/20/1985 White Male 6-2 225 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Criminal damage, Class 6 Undesignated Felony

Warrant: 11/05/2019

photo

James Michael Dingus (MCSO)

James Michael Dingus

DOB: 12/23/1990 White Male 6’0” 160 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse with intent, Class 6 Undesignated Felony

Warrant: 10/04/2019

photo

Nikita Bell Jennings (MCSO)

Nikita Bell Jennings

DOB: 04/16/1990 White Female 5-2 130 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 11/27/2019

photo

James Robert Pinkerton (MCSO)

James Robert Pinkerton

DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray

Offense: Poss. of dangerous drugs, Class 4 Felony, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 9/30/2019/2019

photo

Dushane Cody Shenah (MCSO)

Dushane Cody Shenah

DOB: 06/30/1995 Native American Male 5’10” 265 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Aggravated DUI-with child under 15, Class 6 Undesignated Felony

Warrant: 11/12/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Joseph Anthony Galves (MCSO)

Joseph Anthony Galves

Offense: Burglary, 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony

photo

Micka Fern Kutschat (MCSO)

Micka Fern Kutschat

Offense: Drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/02/2019 Capture: 11/18/2019

photo

Zachariah Daniel Lamb (MCSO)

Zachariah Daniel Lamb

Offense: Unlawful use of means of transport/passenger, Class 6 Undesignated Felony;

Warrant: 10/11/2019 Capture: 12/02/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit

