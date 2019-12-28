Briefs | Prison park cancels gunfighters event

YUMA – A decline in participation has led Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park to cancel an annual showcase of gunfight reenactment groups. The Gathering of the Gunfighters, which was supposed to take place next month, will go on hiatus while organizers revamp the event for 2021, the Yuma Sun reported. Sarah Halligan of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which manages the park, said as attendance has been low. Mike Guertin, park manager, made the decision to cancel.

“In the past, several teams competed, and and we’re not getting the same amount of teams this year,” Halligan said. “It’s been dwindling.”

Typically, actors perform skits featuring gunfights and humorous dialogue. Reenactment groups’ skits are judged and the winner gets prize money. They also socialize with visitors, who usually want photos, in their period dress. There are also vendors peddling Old West-theme items.

The park still holds reenactments of gunfights on Saturdays, depending on weather.

Arizona replanting cactuses, trees along new freeway’s route

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is restoring native vegetation along a newly opened freeway around the south side of metro Phoenix.

More than 1,000 cactuses, trees and other native plants removed from the path of the South Mountain freeway are being replanted along the 22-mile route, the department said.

Plants saved in several locations for three years for eventual landscaping included saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus and palo verde, mesquite and ironwood trees.

“Saguaros and other native vegetation are an important part of the environment and an important part of the visual experience,” said LeRoy Brady, ADOT’s chief landscape architect. “We make a significant effort to retain saguaros of any size because we don’t want to lose those decades of growth.” Replanting began in December.

Palin sells $6.2M Scottsdale mansion

PHOENIX – Arizona property records have confirmed a Scottsdale mansion owned by a corporation tied to Sarah Palin recently sold for $6.2 million.

The Arizona Republic reports the former Alaska governor has used a Delaware-based company called Safari Investments to buy and sell homes around Phoenix since 2011.

Officials say the 7,660-square-foot home located in the Silverleaf neighborhood has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a negative edge pool, an elevator and a collector car garage.

The home built by Standing Rock Construction LLC was listed by Ryan Bailey and Patrick Bailey of Platinum Living Realty.

Property officials say Palin and her husband, Todd, paid about $1.8 million for a six-bedroom Scottsdale home in 2011, three years after campaigning as John McCain's vice-presidential nominee. She sold the 7,900-square-foot mansion for $2.3 million in 2016.