Come explore the benefits of chair yoga, Jan. 1

Chair Yoga is being held at the Kahtryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair is used as a prop that makes poses a little easier. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

Cost is $1.50. Click here to see future dates. For more information, visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

