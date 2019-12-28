Horoscopes | Dec. 29, 2019

Birthdays: Jude Law, 47; Patricia Clarkson, 60; Ted Danson, 72; Jon Voight, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The information offered will be a reminder to practice moderation and frugality. Listen to an offer, and consider if you should join forces or do your own thing.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes for the right reason. Conversations with the people who matter most to you will help resolve any issues you might have or uncertainty that prevails.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out to people you care about, and make an agreement to help one another move forward next year. A physical improvement will get you ready to bring in the new year fashionably.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A creative endeavor will change the direction you take. A partnership looks promising and will encourage you to get involved in organizations next year that could benefit from what you have to offer.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes someone makes upset you. The freedom to make decisions that shape prospects positively should be your goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Traveling, talking and exploring new possibilities will lead to unusual people and a chance to do something you’ve always wanted to try. A positive change is within reach.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your life free of complexity and people who give you a hard time. Gravitate toward those offering you unique suggestions, insight and options you hadn’t thought of in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your research, look for the best deal and head in a direction that offers the space, security and future you want. A trip will be eye-opening and encourage you to enjoy life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get together with old friends. What you discover will help you recognize what you have and what you want.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take time to adjust to any changes happening around you. Don’t let anger set in or take over.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let your emotions take over and get you into trouble. Choose love over discord.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Position yourself for success instead of stirring up situations that are based on an assumption. Look for positive change and interaction.