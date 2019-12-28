OFFERS
Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant

Kaylee Sass, 10, of Kingman will undergo surgery that involves taking cells from her pancreas and injecting them into her liver, enabling the liver to train itself to function as both a liver and a pancreas. (Courtesy photo)

Kaylee Sass, 10, of Kingman will undergo surgery that involves taking cells from her pancreas and injecting them into her liver, enabling the liver to train itself to function as both a liver and a pancreas. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 7:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Readers may remember the story of 10 year-old Kaylee Sass, reported periodically in the Miner over the past few years.

Kaylee was born with two gene mutations – one that caused her to lose a kidney, and the other that is causing her pancreas to break down.

At the moment, the Sass family is in Maryland, where Kaylee awaits and operation on Sunday Jan. 15 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“We had to relocate closer to Kaylee’s hospital,” Kaylee’s mother, Stephanie Sass, wrote in an email to the Miner. “I don’t know who contacted you, but I am grateful that our little home town has not forgotten about our baby girl and her fight.”

One of the gene mutations that Kaylee has is called the PRSS1 gene. Instead of creating enzymes to break down the food she eats, her pancreas creates enzymes that deteriorate her pancreas. This medical condition is so rare Kaylee’s is just one of three recorded cases in Arizona.

The surgery, an islet cell transplant, will likely help, dramatically improving Kaylee’s quality of life, her mother said.

“It has been done 671 times and has been successful all but three times,” Sass said. “They will be removing Kaylee’s pancreas, spleen, gallbladder and half of her intestines.”

Sass reported that Kaylee is very nervous and scared about the upcoming cell transplant. But she is lucky to have enough pancreas left to qualify for the rare surgery. Doctors will inject cells from her pancreas into her liver, enabling the liver to train itself to work as both the liver and pancreas.

“But after this surgery, as long as all goes well, Kaylee will be able to live a full, healthy life, and be pain-free,” Sass said. “She will have a few things she will have to work with, like life-long medication and diabetes, but nothing compared to what she goes through now.”

What is TPIAT? | Medical Animation | Cincinnati Children's by Cincinnati Children's

The cost of the surgery is not covered yet, despite many fundraisers in the past, both in Kingman and online.

Kaylee currently lacks insurance, and the family has been paying out of pocket for all of her appointments, medications and procedures. They are hopeful the insurance they applied for will kick in soon.

“She will definitely have it for the surgery because I will be out of work so state insurance should kick in,” Sass said.

But more money needed to help the family stay afloat during a difficult time. Stephanie has been working multiple jobs, and her husband works full-time and does wood-working on the side. They need help to pay rent and utility bills so they can focus on the care of their daughter.

“We have been attacked quite a bit in the past for fundraising,” Sass said, “so I really don’t want this article to seem like we’re asking for a handout because we’re not. I really want to do it as an update to the community and to thank them for helping us get out here. The transplant is finally happening and a lot of that is because of them!”

Because the surgery is so rare, the family will stay in the area where the doctors are. The recovery time to full health is expected to be about a year.

“If there were any complications I would want her to be around doctors that could help,” Sass explained. “Long-term? We will have to see. Not sure what is in store years down the road for us yet. It will all depend on her health.”

To donate:

https://www.facebook.com/teamkayleesass/

https://givetaxfree.org/campaigns/kaylees-christmas-wish-to-get-my-transplant/

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/w3r64q

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylee-sass-medical-amp-expenses

