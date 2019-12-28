KPD investigating cattle damage
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has received numerous reports of cattle roaming into residential neighborhoods, causing damage and creating traffic hazards.
The department continued in its press release that the issue has been ongoing, but has recently become “significant” in the Vista Bella area.
That means incidents of roaming cattle are more frequent with more severe damage.
The KPD wrote in the news release that it is taking enforcement action, and is asking anyone with videos or pictures showing brands or ear tags on the cattle to contact police.
“In order to take enforcement action the owner of the cattle needs to be determined,” KPD wrote in the release. “There are several herds that are intermingled.”
Anyone with photographs or videos of brands or ear tags on the cattle is asked to contact the KPD at 928-753-2191.
If one’s property has been damaged or destroyed by roaming cattle, file a criminal damage report with the Kingman Police Department.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
