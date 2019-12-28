OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Dec. 29, 2019

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:14 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 27:

– Cuauhtemoc Cervantes: 8509 W. Sixth St., Dolan Springs; reroof on existing home and structural reroof on addition.

– David Ferguson: 3966 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical.

– Steven Ruther: 1096 E. Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; new meter box 400 amp.

– Ambient Edge: 1060 S. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton packaged heat pump.

– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton mobile home furnace.

– Ambient Edge: 3596 N. Egar Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton 16 Seer packaged heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer heat pump.

– Desert Toyhauler: 1257 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; demo manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 27:

– River Valley Home Health: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; health care.

– Redneck Rigginz: 1480 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; auto/RV and truck repair.

– Brett Richie: 1730 Beverly Ave., Kingman; dentist office.

– Andrew’s Plumbing: 2213 E. Calle Blanca, Kingman; contractor.

– Solera General Contracting: 1040 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 201, Gilbert; general contractor.

