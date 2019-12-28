Licenses & Permits | Dec. 29, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 27:
– Cuauhtemoc Cervantes: 8509 W. Sixth St., Dolan Springs; reroof on existing home and structural reroof on addition.
– David Ferguson: 3966 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical.
– Steven Ruther: 1096 E. Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; new meter box 400 amp.
– Ambient Edge: 1060 S. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton packaged heat pump.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton mobile home furnace.
– Ambient Edge: 3596 N. Egar Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton 16 Seer packaged heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer heat pump.
– Desert Toyhauler: 1257 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; demo manufactured home.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 27:
– River Valley Home Health: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; health care.
– Redneck Rigginz: 1480 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; auto/RV and truck repair.
– Brett Richie: 1730 Beverly Ave., Kingman; dentist office.
– Andrew’s Plumbing: 2213 E. Calle Blanca, Kingman; contractor.
– Solera General Contracting: 1040 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 201, Gilbert; general contractor.
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A wet Christmas may be in story for Mohave County
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: