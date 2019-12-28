OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 29
Weather  31.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave 911 | Dec. 29, 2019

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:07 p.m.

The Kingman Police Department reported the following arrest for the week ending Dec. 27: Paraphernalia, weapons and DUI

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Casey Ryan Pepper, 32, of Lake Havasu City, after reportedly locating the subject asleep behind the wheel of his car, in which law enforcement says paraphernalia and a firearm were found.

At about 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, officers contacted Pepper at a gas station in the 700 block of W. Beale St., where KPD says he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car at the fuel pumps.

The investigation yielded discovery of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine and a firearm, according to police. Pepper was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

KPD wrote that investigators believe Pepper was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a weapons violation.

Pepper was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. DUI charges may be filed pending the return of lab results.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issued no arrest reports last week.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KPD reports locating more than 16 grams of methamphetamine
Kingman man arrested for homemade firearms, explosives
Probation officers see domestic violence, leads to drug and weapons charges
KPD arrests man after fleeing from officers
Law enforcement nabs 7 for DUI over New Year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News