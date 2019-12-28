Mohave 911 | Dec. 29, 2019
The Kingman Police Department reported the following arrest for the week ending Dec. 27: Paraphernalia, weapons and DUI
Kingman Police Department officers arrested Casey Ryan Pepper, 32, of Lake Havasu City, after reportedly locating the subject asleep behind the wheel of his car, in which law enforcement says paraphernalia and a firearm were found.
At about 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, officers contacted Pepper at a gas station in the 700 block of W. Beale St., where KPD says he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car at the fuel pumps.
The investigation yielded discovery of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine and a firearm, according to police. Pepper was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
KPD wrote that investigators believe Pepper was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a weapons violation.
Pepper was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. DUI charges may be filed pending the return of lab results.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issued no arrest reports last week.
