Obituary | Shirley Sue Lantz

Shirley Sue Lantz, 81, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019, after a life well-lived. Shirley retired in 1997 from a long career with the federal government (Housing and Urban Development and the IRS) and moved to Kingman with her husband Warren Curtis Lantz from Lakewood, Colorado.

She was born to the late Charles and Ola Parrish, Nov. 27, 1938, in Bevier, Missouri. She graduated from Bevier High School in 1956. She married Warren Curtis Lantz on November 29, 1957. She is survived by her son; Warren Craig Lantz of Cape Coral, Florida, and her daughter; Kristy (Ted) Newport of Johnstown, Colorado, and many dear friends and family. Shirley was predeceased by her husband in 2014.

Shirley was fearless and lived her life on her own terms. She belonged to two bridge clubs and loved having fun with friends and watching her Denver Broncos and Arizona Diamondbacks. Her dog Max, a Shih Tzu, was the light of her life. Max now lives in Colorado with Kristy and Ted.

Her children plan to hold a celebration of Shirley’s life in early 2020. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that people make a donation to Hospice of the Valley – Dobson Home, 1188 Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224.