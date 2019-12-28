OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 29
Weather  31.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Shirley Sue Lantz

Shirley Sue Lantz

Shirley Sue Lantz

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 7:49 p.m.

Shirley Sue Lantz, 81, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019, after a life well-lived. Shirley retired in 1997 from a long career with the federal government (Housing and Urban Development and the IRS) and moved to Kingman with her husband Warren Curtis Lantz from Lakewood, Colorado.

She was born to the late Charles and Ola Parrish, Nov. 27, 1938, in Bevier, Missouri. She graduated from Bevier High School in 1956. She married Warren Curtis Lantz on November 29, 1957. She is survived by her son; Warren Craig Lantz of Cape Coral, Florida, and her daughter; Kristy (Ted) Newport of Johnstown, Colorado, and many dear friends and family. Shirley was predeceased by her husband in 2014.

Shirley was fearless and lived her life on her own terms. She belonged to two bridge clubs and loved having fun with friends and watching her Denver Broncos and Arizona Diamondbacks. Her dog Max, a Shih Tzu, was the light of her life. Max now lives in Colorado with Kristy and Ted.

Her children plan to hold a celebration of Shirley’s life in early 2020. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that people make a donation to Hospice of the Valley – Dobson Home, 1188 Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Warren Curtis "Curt" Lantz
Gladys Steinetz
Obituary: Shirley Adkins
Shirley Ann Roper
Mary Staffon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News