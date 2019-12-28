OFFERS
Parkview Avenue fire doused by KFD

Kingman Fire Department firefighters were able to quickly extinguish this residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Parkview Avenue on Friday, Dec. 27. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Kingman Fire Department firefighters were able to quickly extinguish this residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Parkview Avenue on Friday, Dec. 27. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Firefighters with the Kingman Fire Department mounted an “aggressive attack” in tackling a residential structure fire at around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

KFD Battalion Chief Mike Stapleton said firefighters were called to a single-family, single-story residence in the 1000 block of Parkway Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

The department responded with four engines and three chief officers.

Stapleton explained that when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the structure’s gable vents, which he said was “indicative of an attic fire.”

However, firefighters mounted an “aggressive attack” and were able to get the fire under control “relatively quickly.”

The residents of the structure were home at the time of the fire, but Stapleton said there were no injuries resulting from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

