Seitz, Anderson announce wedding plans
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:16 p.m.
Crystal Seitz and Levi Anderson, both of Kingman, will be married on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Kingman.
Seitz is the daughter of Terry and Nikki Seitz of Kingman. She is a Realtor at Keller Williams Living Realty.
Anderson is the son of Coleen Anderson of Wilmer, Minnesota, and the stepson of David Hicks of Wilmer, Minnesota. He is employed by Mohave Block Co. of Kingman.
Haley Anderson will be the Maid of Honor, and Dominic (Jersey) Perez will be the best man.
