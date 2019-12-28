OFFERS
Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30

There is a 30% chance of snow Monday before noon, and a 39% chance of a mix of rain and snow after noon. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area could receive more precipitation on Monday, Dec. 30, as the National Weather Service forecasts a chance of both rain and snow.

Sunday, Dec. 29 will be sunny with a high near 46 degrees with the temperature dropping to around 31 degrees overnight. That’s when snow could fall.

There’s a chance of snow Monday before noon, and a chance for a mix of rain and snow after noon. Snow accumulation is forecast to be less than half an inch. The high will be about 45 degrees.

“However, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty in the exact track of this system as to whether it will track slightly inland from the coast (closer to our region and a colder result) or slightly offshore (farther and wetter mainly for SoCal),” wrote NWS in its forecast discussion.

On Friday, Dec. 27, NWS forecast a 30% chance of precipitation for Monday.

Information provided by National Weather Service

