Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
KINGMAN – The Kingman area could receive more precipitation on Monday, Dec. 30, as the National Weather Service forecasts a chance of both rain and snow.
Sunday, Dec. 29 will be sunny with a high near 46 degrees with the temperature dropping to around 31 degrees overnight. That’s when snow could fall.
There’s a chance of snow Monday before noon, and a chance for a mix of rain and snow after noon. Snow accumulation is forecast to be less than half an inch. The high will be about 45 degrees.
“However, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty in the exact track of this system as to whether it will track slightly inland from the coast (closer to our region and a colder result) or slightly offshore (farther and wetter mainly for SoCal),” wrote NWS in its forecast discussion.
On Friday, Dec. 27, NWS forecast a 30% chance of precipitation for Monday.
Information provided by National Weather Service
