Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued

From Street Drags to snow storms and water studies to school bonds, there was plenty to write about in Kingman and Mohave County in 2019. The Miner editorial staff narrowed the list down to the 10 top stories of 2019. Numbers 8-10 were published on Friday, Dec. 27, and numbers 5-7 are below. Numbers 1-4 will be published on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

5 - School bond rejected

Voters weren’t on board with Kingman Unified School District’s proposed $35 million bond issue, as the measure saw only 36.67% approval in the Nov. 5 election.

KUSD’s Governing Board slated the special election for the bond that would help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building, and renovate La Senita school. The money would have also paid for district-wide updates to HVAC units, digital-entry systems for schools throughout the district, and 10 new school buses.

At a Mohave Republican Forum meeting in September at which KUSD officials discussed the bond, audience members floated the idea of tearing down Palo Christi and building a new school. The response from school officials was that the cheaper option would be to renovate the existing building.

Had the bond received approval from voters, $17 million would have gone toward the refurbishment of Palo Christi and $1 million would have been for refurbishment of La Senita. Another $14 million was for HVAC upgrades, $2 million for the key fob system and $1 million for the buses.

The final tally was 4,722 “yes” and 8,157 “no.” It would have taken taxpayers approximately 20 years to pay off the bond, and its impact on the average homeowner for each $100,000 of assessed valuation would have been $56.41 a year.

6 - Aquifer study

Much of Mohave County relies on groundwater, but there are few tools to manage the aquifer for the future.

This year, Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) brought to life the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, which she chairs. The group has met twice in recent months.

Until recently, the county and the City of Kingman assumed they had a 100-year supply of water in the Hualapai Valley Basin, considered one of the largest aquifers in Arizona. But the beginning of the decade saw water withdrawal skyrocket in the basin, in part due to the expansion of industrial farming. According to a study county officials have circulated, the water in the basin could now be depleted within 55 years.

In 2016, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Water Resources requesting for the Hualapai Valley Basin to become an INA (Irrigation Non-expansion Area) zone.

The current discussion brought to the table three of out eight industrial farms whose water withdrawals awoke concerns.

Tackett-Hicks representing Peacock Nuts, LLC described their farm as sustainability-oriented, with a recharge basin the company is already working on, and possibly a dozen other recharge zones to be developed in the future.

John Summers represented Hualapai Valley Farm, and reminded committee members his company took over a failed agricultural project – water-intensive alfalfa – in favor high-value crops that use little water like baby potatoes, onion and garlic.

The committee will analyze all groundwater withdrawal data developed by the Department of Water Resources. It will make recommendations to the director of water resources on programs and policies for the Hualapai Valley Basin aquifer on which the Kingman population relies.

Finally, the committee will submit a report of its recommendations to the director of water resources, the governor, the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, and the president of the Senate before Dec. 31, 2021.

7 - Rail resolve

The City of Kingman is on board with attempts to preserve Amtrak passenger rail service to the city.

Kingman, a railroad town from the get-go, is served twice a day by the Southwest Chief, the national rail services’ Los Angeles-to-Chicago route. More than 9,000 passengers got on or off the train in Kingman in 2018.

Long-distance, intercity rail service has been on the budget chopping block for several years as Amtrak focuses resources on more-heavily traveled regional routes.

In October the All Aboard Arizona passenger rail advocacy organization held a meeting in Kingman to drum up support for the Southwest Chief, and about 30 residents railed against efforts to eliminate long-distance train service.

City officials were also in attendance, and in November the City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of continued Amtrak passenger train service to rural communities like Kingman.

“We have a number of folks in our community that utilize the rail, and it’s not just for nostalgia ...,” City Manager Ron Foggin said. “This isn’t just a matter of train service where it’s ‘Hey, let’s go take a train ride because it’s something fun to do. People are actually using this form of transportation and the federal funding is critical to that.”