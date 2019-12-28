Top 10 local sports stories of 2019

KINGMAN – From wrestling in Japan to a 3A West Region basketball title to state tournament berths, there was plenty to write about in Kingman.

Here are the 10 top local sports stories of 2019.

10 - Lady Vols make school history with win over Bradshaw

It was only a matter of time before it happened, but it doesn’t take away from the significance of it.

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team did something no other team in program history had accomplished in a 4-3 overtime win against Bradshaw Mountain – tally a region victory.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “They really deserved this win.”

Sadie Serrano was the hero of the game as the senior notched three goals, including the game-winner from 30 yards out with two minutes left in overtime.

9 - Tigers outlast San Tan Foothills in 13-inning thriller

It is safe to say no one expected a 13-inning game.

But that’s exactly what happened as the Kingman Academy High School baseball team battled to a 1-0 victory over No. 18 San Tan Foothills in the 3A Conference Play-In Tournament at Kingman High School.

“This is probably the biggest win of the season because we needed this to go on to state,” Academy junior Kaden Bean said.

And it may not have happened if it wasn’t for Bean as his single scored Wyatt Hall for the game-winning run that immediately had the Tigers celebrating in the bottom of the 13th.

“It was great,” Bean said of the base hit. “It was exciting – best moment of my life, probably.”

8 - Academy middle schooler Nick Kennedy fires an 80 mph pitch

Nick Kennedy began his baseball journey as many do – at a young age.

But the Kingman Academy seventh-grader never imagined it would lead him to accomplishing a goal that many 13-year-olds dream of from day one.

“When I was at a very young age – my first year playing baseball – I never thought I was going to be here,” Nick said. “I was never a pitcher, I was always an outfielder. Just getting here and throwing 80 really shocked me, surprised me and made me proud to know how far I’ve gotten.”

Nick was with the LV Boyz Baseball Club in the championship game against the Las Vegas Wildcats when the memorable 80 mph pitch was thrown at Big League Dreams Park.

“I’ve hit high 70s before, but that was in previous tournaments,” Nick said. “Just hitting 80 really shocked me because at such a young age throwing that high – it just wowed me. I couldn’t believe it.”

7 - Tigers knock off Yuma Catholic to advance in 3A State Tournament

It was a special night for a number of reasons.

The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team was not only looking for its first state tournament victory since 2014, but no matter the result – this would be the final home game for seven seniors.

That group made sure they walked off the court with their heads held high after a 74-58 victory over No. 18 seed Yuma Catholic in the first round of the 3A State Championship at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“I’m proud of my brothers,” senior Tyler Chinyere said. “I pick them up and they pick me up just as equally. Tonight it was Aden (Dunton), Stevie (Wusstig) and everyone that came into the game that picked me up. I’m proud of how everyone played.”

6 - Pickering proves himself at Phoenix Invitational

Wyatt Pickering had a good feeling he would improve his time in the 1,500-meter run, but the 13-year-old never envisioned he would set a new meet record.

But that is exactly what the Kingmanite did during the 55th annual Phoenix Invitational April 14 at Mesa Community College.

“I knew that I was probably going to beat my best time because I had run it a year earlier,” Wyatt said. “But coming into the meet, I didn’t think I was going to run that fast. I didn’t think I was going to make that much progress.”

Wyatt’s improvement was even more impressive because his seed time for the same race a year ago was 4:44:37.

That mark was shattered when Wyatt ran a 4:28.30 to take first place, followed by Miles Jones in second (4:41.09) and Anthony Padilla in third at 4:47.06.

5 - Valdivia tosses no-no in Kingman’s win at Parker

It was a special day for Kingman High’s Lilianna Valdivia.

The sophomore pitcher tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks to help propel the Kingman High School softball team to a 14-0 shutout at Parker in five innings due to the run rule.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Craig Lee. “Our defense showed up and we got our bats going again. Our bats had went cold for a few games, but after the last two games I think we’re seeing the ball well again.”

4 - Vols grappler Jimmy Wayman tests his skills in Japan

Jimmy Wayman could have easily done what many high schoolers do during the summer – relax and enjoy themselves. But Wayman had bigger plans.

The Lee Williams High School senior filled his vacation time with a number of wrestling excursions, highlighted by a trip overseas for the Arizona/Japan Cultural Exchange program.

“It was a really cool experience going to Japan,” Wayman said. “It was weird at first wrestling people from a completely different country that don’t speak your language. Eventually, you kind of acclimate. And at the end of the day, it’s just wrestling.”

Wayman set out on his journey to Japan on June 22 and didn’t return to the United States until July 2. He gained useful experience during that span, while also finishing 4-1 during the dual-format tournament.

“I definitely grew a lot wrestling-wise and culturally by seeing that other side of the world,” Wayman said. “And I’ve learned a lot of new stuff that is going to help me out this year.”

3 - Bulldogs senior Jamal Cash reflects on his great outing at state

Jamal Cash had two choices following a subpar performance in the long jump – dwell on the 19th-place finish or let it inspire him to succeed.

Cash chose the second option and it paid off as the Kingman High School senior took third in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the Division III State Track and Field Championship.

“I just knew I had to focus and transfer my energy to hurdles,” Cash said of what he did after the long jump. “I had to take it out on that. I lost in one, so I had to win in the other. It was motivation, it pushed me.”

But Cash didn’t make the trek to Mesa without having a game plan. He knew before he even arrived that he was going to excel on the biggest stage of them all.

“I kind of set a goal, I just knew I was going to get there,” Cash said. “I told myself, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going to work for it.’ And that’s basically what I did. I worked for it, got there and took it as far as possible.”

Cash started training once basketball season was over – planning to end his high school career with a bang.

And now that he’s had time to reflect on it all, even he can barely believe it.

“I’m really third in state – I actually did it,” Cash said. “And I actually worked and got it. You know what I mean? A lot of people try so hard and don’t get it. But when you work enough and you put in the effort, when you actually get it – that’s a good feeling. Yeah it’s scary and nervous, but it’s a good feeling.”

2- Lady Vols make first-ever state tournament appearance

For the first time in program history, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team is headed to the 4A State Tournament. The No. 10 ranked Lady Vols clinched their spot in the postseason by defeating No. 23 ranked Desert Edge 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19).

“It’s crazy,” said Lee Williams senior Lorelei Fernandez. “I’ve been waiting four years. We’ve had the potential every year, it’s just this year we finally found the passion and the drive within ourselves to do this. We’ve had the talent all four years, but this year we really put it to use. It feels really good for all of us.”

Fernandez, Natalie Sanchez and Kalyse Whitehead made sure their final home match was one to remember as they helped the Lady Vols dominate from start to finish on Halloween night.

“We all contributed,” Fernandez said. “It’s a team thing and I think it comes down to if all of us are performing, we do better. We help each other out, we step up and do what we can to win.”

1 - Lady Bulldogs’ remarkable run ends in 2nd round of state

At some point, all good things must come to an end.

But that doesn’t mean it’s an easy pill to swallow, especially after all the Kingman High School girls basketball team accomplished during the 2018-19 campaign – a 16 game-winning streak in the regular season, a perfect 10-0 mark in region play and, most importantly, a 3A West Region championship.

Unfortunately, the remarkable ride reached its end as the Lady Bulldogs dropped a 71-29 loss to No. 7 seed Tuba City in the second round of the 3A State Championship at Coconino High School.

“It’s always fun to have a really good year, but it’s always hard when that loss does come,” said Kingman head coach Kevin Hubbard. “...but at the end of the day, the girls gave everything that they had.”