Where to ring in the new year in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingmanites who decline to travel to Lake Havasu City or Laughlin, but still want to go out on New Year’s Eve, have at least two options in town.

Cerbat Lanes Sports Bar, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, will host a Roaring New Year’s Eve Party starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The free event is 1920s’ themed. There will be drink specials, a balloon drop and a champagne toast. Best-dressed attendees will win prizes.

The Dance of the Decades is a paid event ($20 in advance, $25 at the door) that will take place the same evening, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Grand Event Center, 515 E. Beale St.

“Come dressed up as your favorite decade – 1920s, 1820s, 1420s. The choice is yours,” organizers encourage.

VIP with bottle service costs $100 per couple. There will also be a drawing, and a costume contest with cash prizes.

The price includes a red carpet entrance, a balloon drop, a champagne toast, snacks, DJ Flex Chambers (KGMN 100.1FM Cowboy Country), a pop-up drag show and more.

The event is co-organized by Mohave Pride, a local nonprofit that supports the region’s LGBT+ community.



For more information visit the events’ Facebook pages. Deca Dance tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.