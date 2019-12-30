300,000 Lights
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 4:37 p.m.
The Preston family entertained the town with a display of over 300,000 Christmas lights at 681 Shadow Mountain Road in Kingman this year.
Most Read
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: