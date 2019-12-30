Friends help a friend on first mule deer hunt

Happy New Year!

In this time of sharing, I thought it appropriate to tell you a story about how some local sportsmen played a part in a young police officer from southern Arizona being successful on his first mule deer hunt in Arizona.

Chase Hancock has been an Arizona resident for six years and works for a police department in southern Arizona.

This year Hancock decided to apply for one of the 50 mule deer tags to be issued by the Arizona Game and Fish Department for game management Unit 13A. This unit in my opinion is one of the two best units for mule deer in our state.

Hancock didn’t have a lot of bonus points when he applied for a tag. He had five points that were accumulated when he failed to draw a deer tag. He also had a Loyalty bonus point, which is awarded to anyone who has applied for five consecutive years for a species. Hancock also had a hunter education point.

With those points he applied for Unit 13A. “I really didn’t think I would draw a tag,” Hancock said.

However, Lady Luck smiled on the young sportsman and he was issued tag 50, the last tag available. Hancock beat huge odds. That was the last tag authorized for that hunt, which would occur in late November, a time when the mule deer bucks should have been starting to go into the annual rut.

Hancock had never been in the unit before and it was a long, long drive from his home in southern Arizona.

He enlisted the help of a friend, Kyle Biega, who is also a law enforcement officer with a federal agency in southern Arizona. Kyle had never gone on a hunt in his life. But he had glassing and tracking skills that he utilized on a daily basis on his job.

The pair decided that they would do a four-day preseason scouting trip to the massive unit, which encompasses 1,940 square miles and 1,241,600 acres. The unit has many different kinds of ecosystems within its borders. From Ponderosa Pine on top of Mount Logan and Mount Trumbull, to semi-arid grasslands in the northern part of the unit, there is a lot of land to look over. There are also a lot of pinion-juniper thickets in the mid-elevations.

The pair did explore the unit and looked at a lot of country. They saw a few deer, but none of the large bucks that this unit is known to produce.

Then through a stroke of luck they met a Kingman resident while they were out on a muzzleloader elk hunt in Unit 10.

The man they met was Jeff Holloway, who was assisting his brother, Jay, hunting elk.

Hancock and Holloway met in Seligman at a gas station and struck up a friendship. The talk turned to the deer hunt that Hancock was going on right after the elk hunt ended.

When Holloway got back to Kingman, he gave me a call and told me about Hancock. I later learned that one of Hancock’s children had a serious disease, and the young sportsman really didn’t want to spend the full 10 days on the deer hunt. Holloway asked if I would be willing to speak to Hancock and maybe give him some information on where he might find a good buck.

I had Holloway give Hancock my phone number and a couple of days later I spoke to the young hunter.

I quickly bonded with the sportsman I had never met before, but shared some common interests with. I offered to assist in any way I could.

By the time our conversation ended, I agreed to come up to the unit and ask some of my friends to join us on the hunt.

I made a call to St. George resident Dan Driggs who is a true mule deer aficionado. Driggs would rather be on a mule deer hunt in northern Arizona than just about anything else. He has been on a number of deer and javelina hunts with me and is a tremendous glasser. Driggs can also walk the legs off a camel. Built like a pack horse, he would be able to carry a tremendous amount of meat if the hunt was successful.

So with additional help in place the plan was to meet Hancock and Kyle at a designated spot in the southern part of the unit on opening day.

But like many trips, there was the unknown which would cause me to not arrive in the unit until 4:30 a.m. I had been up for almost 24 hours and was tired.

So opening morning Chase and Kyle hunted by themselves and as luck would have it, they spotted a buck that most hunters would take in a minute. The buck was a 4x4, with good mass and about 22 inches wide. Though tempted, Hancock wisely passed.

Later than morning we met up, and got our camp set up. Hancock had brought a travel trailer and I had my fifth-wheel camper for Dan and me.

When we started looking at different areas, one thing became increasingly obvious. There was very little water available in the stock ponds in the area.

As we would learn later from Arizona Game and Fish Department Supervisor Luke Thompson, there hadn’t been rain in that area for over 160 days.

The AZGFD, Bureau of Land Management and ranchers have done a great job in this unit establishing water for wildlife. Without those catchments scattered throughout the unit, wildlife and cattle would suffer.

On the first evening Chase and Chris made a hike through an area that I knew from past experience held deer. And I searched out and met a local landowner and guide for the area Larry Bundy, who owns At First Light Guide Services.

I’ve known Larry for many years and consider him a friend. Larry and I caught up on some business and he joined us for dinner, where he met Chase and Kyle.

The next few days were a combination of glassing a lot of areas and checking water sources. Deer have to drink, so water was going to be the key. The rut was just starting, and we saw bucks that were still by themselves and a few smaller bucks with does.

We were going to experience a big weather change mid-week and I felt that if we persevered, a buck would show up that Chase would take.

Spread or points? Hancock has to decide

In talking with Chase he told me that even though he had never taken a mule deer buck before, he was hoping to take a wide buck that was tall. “That is my dream,” he said.

Before this hunt would end, Hancock would be tested; as he would see bucks that were wide and bucks that had a lot of extra points on their racks.

One morning after we had glassed an area for a time and while we saw a number of bucks there, they were small, and not what Chase wanted. We were leaving the area when Driggs spotted a small 2x2 buck seemingly by himself. When we looked around, Driggs found a buck that made our hearts beat faster.

Just 75 yards away was a big framed 4x4, following a doe. I put my 15x56 Leica binoculars on him while Hancock put a round in his gun. Though a good buck, he was just 26 inches wide, and tall. “He has small fronts,” Driggs said, “And no eyeguards!” With that, I told Chase to not shoot, as I thought we could do better.

The next day we found yet another 4x4 buck that was just a little narrower; but with good mass and long points. Again Chase passed. I could tell though that he was getting nervous about passing on bucks that no doubt others would have gladly taken.

Now it was Day 5, and we were halfway through the 10-day hunt. Bad weather was coming fast, and I started wondering if we would be able to get our trailers out after the rains came, if and when Chase got a buck.

Driggs had to leave (work always seems to get in his way) so that afternoon I told Chase than he and Kyle should go to a glassing spot while I checked other areas.

We hadn’t been gone long when I spotted a single mule deer on the edge of a meadow. I put up the spotting scope to take a look. This was a mature and unusual buck.

On the right side of his thick rack were three long points. On the left antler was something you rarely see. The antler had eight points. Plus, the buck had long eyeguards on both antlers that looked to me like miniature Christmas trees!

I tried desperately to photograph this buck and followed him for about a half hour as he limped through meadow after meadow. I couldn’t see any blood, but it was obvious that this old warrior had been in a fight and was injured.

I called Hancock and told him where I was and that I wanted him to look at this buck. He met up with me and the buck had disappeared into a stand of pines. But I had one decent photo. When Chase looked at the photo he said, “Well, he is not very wide.” I knew that while I would have taken this old buck in a heartbeat, Chase was looking for something else.

Lady Luck smiles

After Chase and Kyle left, I resumed my glassing efforts. It wasn’t 10 minutes later that I heard a faint call from Kyle. He said, “Don you had better come over here!” I wondered what had happened and I could barely make out their location.

As I put up my scope and binoculars I wondered if Chase had indeed shot a buck, and if he had, was it better than the ones he had already passed on.

It was getting late and starting to rain when I joined them. They looked like two kids at a pool party, running and jumping around.

I asked Chase what was going on and he told me this story. They were heading to the spot I had told them to go, when a doe ran out in front of them. Following the single doe was what Chase said was a big, wide buck.

“He ran up that hillside and stopped and looked back, and I shot him! He took two steps and fell over!”

We walked up the hill and I could see a large antler sticking way above the sage brush.

The buck was awesome! He was wide, heavy and tall, and was a 4x4. Hancock had taken his buck of a lifetime.

“How wide is he?” Chase asked me. I told him that I thought he would go about 30 inches wide. As it turned out I was close. The old buck, whose teeth were well worn, was just a little under that magical 30-inch mark.

It started to rain hard by the time we got back to camp. There we field dressed and skinned out the buck in the steady, cold rain.

The next day as we started out of the unit, the mud got worse and worse. It was 45 miles back to the pavement in Colorado City and I would be in low-range four-wheel-drive for 38 of those miles.

It had been a tough hunt, with huge weather swings from T-shirt weather to pouring rain.

But Chase had his dream buck and I can’t help but think what that 8x3 is going to look like next year.