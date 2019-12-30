OFFERS
Mon, Dec. 30
Get started on your 2020 nutrition goals, Jan. 4
Free nutrition seminar with Amanda Simmons

Nutrition coach Amanda Simmons of Kingman CrossFit looks at a label while grocery shopping. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 5:32 p.m.

Coach Amanda Simmons will host a free nutrition seminar at Kingman CrossFit, 309 E. Beale St. from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

During the seminar, Simmons will go over the basics of sustainable nutrition habits and the benefits of working with a one-on-one nutrition coach. She will answer questions related to shopping, meal prep, getting better at the gym and whatever you want to ask her.

The seminar is free and open to the general public.

Simmons is Precision Nutrition Level 1 certified and a Working Against Gravity certified coach.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Fight the holiday bulge at nutrition seminar.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

