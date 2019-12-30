Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts

In three days, Mohave County rolls into a new decade. As the wheels turn toward Jan. 1, residents start formulating their New Year’s resolutions. Spend less, save more. Strive to be more kind. Adopt a healthier lifestyle.

According to a Mohave County health report released in the fall, improving one’s health is a resolution that most everyone in Mohave County would be advised to embrace. The report painted a dark picture. For example, rates of smoking, binge drinking and heavy drinking are all higher in Mohave County than in other Arizona counties.

Police departments, school districts, municipalities, hospitals and mental health clinics from Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City plus the Mohave County Department of Public Health were among those that contributed data to create the 2019 Community Health Assessment. Residents were also surveyed, along with interviews with 11 key informants.

Key informants are people whose professions offer unique perspectives on the county’s public health issues. For instance, one key informant in the report had this to say: “We have a huge mental health epidemic in Mohave County.

Mental health providers are spread thin with high turnover and those we serve are taking the hit. When you have mental health issues, you need constant and consistent support with a provider you trust. We need stabilization in our mental health work.”

Mohave County is a federally-designated medically underserved area and identified as a health professional shortage area.

Strengths

The report highlighted Mohave County’s strengths, including the county’s network of committed agencies working to address the health needs of residents. It also pointed out that the county offers extensive free or low-cost outdoor recreation opportunities for all ages for physical activity. Also, approximately 85% of community members surveyed described their health as good to excellent.

Of the 593 residents who provided survey responses in March and April 2019, many noted that they appreciated the “small-town” feel of their cities and towns within Mohave County.

Alarming health trends

Two of the increasing top 10 causes of death in Mohave County result from self-harm and interpersonal violence. The second is substance abuse and mental health disorders.

The report also found that mortality rates are increasing from esophageal cancer and liver cancer.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of Mohave County residents. Deaths from cancer represent the second-most common cause of death.

On a positive note, the report said overall cancer mortality rates have been decreasing in the county since 1995 and the mortality rate from most cancer types are similarly decreasing.

Visits to the ER

The three regional hospitals in Mohave County provided the top reasons residents visit the emergency department. They are:

– Chest pain

– Abdominal pain

– Pneumonia

– Urinary tract infection

– Bronchitis

– Shortness of breath

– Fall-related injuries

– Back pain

– Hospital admissions

The report also included what the top inpatient health conditions as provided by the three regional hospitals. They are:

– Diabetes mellitus

– Hypertension

– Substance-related disorders

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

– Cardiac disorders

– Sepsis

– Pneumonia

– Chronic kidney disease

How we rank

The report said Mohave County is home to 204,691 residents, an increase from 202,482 in past three years. The average life expectancy of residents is 75.5 years. Life expectancy across the state of Arizona is 79.9 years.

The overall health rankings of Mohave County as compared to the other 14 Arizona counties:

– Health factors: Mohave County ranks 11th.

– In health behaviors: Mohave County ranks 12th.

– In clinical care: Mohave County ranks 11th.

– 33% of the population in Mohave County experiences insufficient sleep.Across Arizona, 27% of the population experiences insufficient sleep.

(Source: Princeton, New Jersey-based Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s county health rankings.)

Next steps

The report said key findings will be used to develop a multiyear community health improvement plan for Mohave County. The plan is to leverage strengths, resources and outreach to help community partners best identify ways to address health needs. The report did not specify when the plan would be produced.