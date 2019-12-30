Horoscopes | Dec. 30, 2019

Birthdays: Eliza Dushku, 39; Tyrese Gibson, 41; Laila Ali, 42; Meredith Vieira, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your plans a secret for the time being. Work diligently behind the scenes to put everything in place before the year comes to a close. A gift or surprise will lift your spirits and give you hope for prospects. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your plans in motion. Speak from the heart, and pull the people into your project that you feel have something unique to contribute. Let bygones be bygones, and move forward without regret, anger or emotional baggage. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Whatever you do, keep moving forward. Now is not the time to second-guess your plans or to hold back because you are afraid. Put yourself out there, and continue to focus on what's important to you. Make romance a priority. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships are essential and best handled with care. Discuss your feelings, and you'll be surprised by the support and suggestions people offer. Change can be frightening but also exhilarating. Have faith and leap forward. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight until you are sure what your next move should be. Give yourself time to iron out any problems you might face. Take good care of your physical well-being as well as meaningful relationships. Observe rather than participate. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Step up to the podium and say what's on your mind. It's time to take charge and lay out your strategy for the upcoming year. Make personal plans that include travel, pursuits of knowledge and expanding your social life and interests. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't let anyone ruin your plans or your day. Step out with someone who puts a smile on your face and offers sage advice. A pep talk should give you the push you need to bring about positive changes. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Refuse to let anyone undermine you. Concentrate on what matters most and how best to go about getting things done to your specifications. Be creative, use your imagination and eliminate problems. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Primping and pampering will put you in the mood to party. Making plans with someone special will help you figure out what you want to focus on and how best to go about turning your dream into a reality. Romance is featured. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Last-minute adjustments will put your mind at ease as you move toward next year. A change of heart will prompt you to revise the way you do things moving forward. An unusual decision may confuse others, but it will improve your life. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time doing things that make you happy and less time fretting over what others do. Don't get dragged into an emotional dispute, or you will be considered a meddler. Do your own thing. Personal improvement is favored. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Envision what you want in order to make it happen. Your intuition will help you size up situations and people you encounter. A change will turn out to be beneficial if you speak up and make what you want crystal clear. 3 stars