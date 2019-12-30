Letter | Thank you from Kingman Cancer Care Unit

Thank you from Kingman Cancer Care Unit

Editor,

As the decade comes to its grand finale, it’s absolutely necessary to recognize our incredibly generous and compassionate community. The members of the Kingman Cancer Care Unit are a group who work tirelessly to provide financial assistance to those in our area who are dealing with the sometimes devastating diagnosis of cancer.

However, our efforts are totally driven by many families, offices, companies, restaurants and generous people in our town. Our annual Arts and Crafts Fair was a huge success, thanks to vendors, raffle ticket sellers, raffle prize donors and attendees. The county waived the fee for the use of the fairgrounds this year, saving us a great deal. The amount of financial assistance requested is rising with each year. However, with the time, effort and benevolence of our fantastic residents, we are able to provide the necessary funds to alleviate the worries of cancer patients. Their main concern should be their recovery, not their bills.

So, thank you Kingman! It’s an honor and a privilege to be your neighbor!

Happy New Year!

Claire Crum - Kingman Cancer Care Unit

Kingman Arizona Social Club folds

It is with sadness that I announce the termination of the Kingman Arizona Social Club effective as of Dec. 31,2019.

Due to declining membership and advancing age with many health issues we found it not possible to continue into 2020.

The Club was formed in 1994 as the Kingman Welcome Wagon and later became the Kingman Arizona Social Club. For these past 25 years the club has tried to assist the many charities in the city and county.

So, with a heavy heart we say goodbye to the Kingman Arizona Social Club.

We will continue to meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Dambar Steakhouse as what we want to be called – “The Kingman Lunch Bunch,” just a bunch of friends getting together for lunch.

Richard W. Koch

President, Kingman Arizona Social Club