Mohave County Supervisors to make 2020 appointments

KINGMAN – With the New Year commencing, Mohave County Board of Supervisors will approve appointments of members to regional, state and county boards.

The proposed appointment list is as follows:

– Mohave County Board of Health: Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4

– Corrections Officer Retirement Board: Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3

– Public Safety Retirement Board: Supervisor Johnson

– Mohave/La Paz Local Workforce Investment Board: Supervisor Bishop and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5

– Mohave/LaPaz Workforce Investment Youth Council: Supervisor Bishop

– Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust: Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2

– Arizona Secure Rural Schools Coalition Advisory Council: Supervisor Angius

– Clean Colorado River Sustainability Coalition: Supervisor Gould

– County Supervisors Association Legislative Policy Committee: Supervisor Bishop

– Mohave County Water Authority: Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1

– Quad State County Government Coalition: Supervisor Johnson

– WACOG Mohave County Advisory Council: Supervisor Watson

– WACOG Executive Board: Supervisor Watson

The appointments are expected to be approved at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. during the next board of supervisors’ meeting.