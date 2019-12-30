Mohave County Supervisors to make 2020 appointments
KINGMAN – With the New Year commencing, Mohave County Board of Supervisors will approve appointments of members to regional, state and county boards.
The proposed appointment list is as follows:
– Mohave County Board of Health: Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4
– Corrections Officer Retirement Board: Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3
– Public Safety Retirement Board: Supervisor Johnson
– Mohave/La Paz Local Workforce Investment Board: Supervisor Bishop and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5
– Mohave/LaPaz Workforce Investment Youth Council: Supervisor Bishop
– Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust: Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2
– Arizona Secure Rural Schools Coalition Advisory Council: Supervisor Angius
– Clean Colorado River Sustainability Coalition: Supervisor Gould
– County Supervisors Association Legislative Policy Committee: Supervisor Bishop
– Mohave County Water Authority: Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1
– Quad State County Government Coalition: Supervisor Johnson
– WACOG Mohave County Advisory Council: Supervisor Watson
– WACOG Executive Board: Supervisor Watson
The appointments are expected to be approved at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. during the next board of supervisors’ meeting.
