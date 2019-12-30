New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?

It has been two years since a case of animals being allowed to roam free – 17 dogs and six cats were seized in Golden Valley – started a debate on how Mohave County should implement animal control.

As a result, County Attorney Ryan Esplin has spent the past 18 months drafting a new ordinance, which was presented to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at the Monday, Dec. 16 board meeting.

But those familiar with the draft ordinance, which was circulated among interested parties, still have concerns, agreed Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Hildy Angius of District 2 and Jennifer Esposito, a community member and a vocal critic of the current ordinance.

Esposito listed a number of potential problems with the new ordinance. The criticism that got the most traction with the supervisors was that the new law requires fencing, and doesn’t allow dogs to run at-large on big, rural properties.

The latter concern sparked interest from Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, who happens to own properties of that size and dogs that run at-large.

The language that was part of the old ordinance – allowing dogs to run at-large under the nominal control of the owner – was removed. That means dogs allowed to roam could be seized by the county, which could be a game-changer in rural communities.

“The odds of (being cited) would be slim,” Gould observed. “Still, I don’t want to do something illegal.”

At the same time, Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 2 reminded the board that packs of dogs running free can be a real problem in more populated districts.

The new ordinance addressed a previous problem – searches of property. But as written, that change is also unconstitutional, Esposito claimed.

“The most egregious part is the idea that under an allegation the county can take someone’s pet, ask them to post a bond, take them to civil court, revoke that bond, convert their property (the pet) to county property, and resell (the pet) to the public without this person ever being convicted of a crime,” she said.

A seized animal can be a purebred dog and the “monetary value of the animal,” even if it is eventually retrieved from the shelter, might be irreparably damaged in the county’s care, Esposito argued, citing spaying or neutering as an example.

She called for the county to define “cruelty” and “neglect,” pointed out the possibility of double jeopardy, and advised the supervisors to mirror state laws to avoid being sued again.

Esplin, the county attorney who drafted the proposed revised ordinance, said he is open to modifications, as long as they are consistent with state laws. At the same time, he reminded the board the ordinance should be approved before Monday, Jan 21, 2020, when the supervisors are expected to repeal the Municode -- the platform that currently manages county’s code of ordinances.

“The idea is the ordinance will go into effect when the Municode is repealed,” Esplin said.



While drafting the ordinance, County Manager Mike Hendrix said

state laws were mirrored as closely as possible, he added. He took comments and applied many changes already. There is no possibility of double jeopardy either, Esplin said, since the cases are not criminal in nature, and the person’s liberty is not at stake.

Esplin, the county attorney, said the procedure introduced by the new ordinance has a due process in place, including a notice to an animal owner, a hearing in front of a judge and an opportunity to present counter-arguments.

“That is due process in America,” Esplin said.

Since Gould was uncomfortable with the fencing requirement for dogs running at-large and Angius mentioned a couple of critical notes she received, the board decided to table the issue until its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.