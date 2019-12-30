This new year, see what you can do online at socialsecurity.gov
Are you looking for new ways to save time this new year? Social Security offers many of its services online by signing up for a secure my Social Security account.
Once you create an account, you can review your work history and see an estimate of your future Social Security benefits. We recently made several enhancements and introduced new features to my Social Security. With your personal my Social Security account, you can also:
– Estimate future benefits with a Retirement Calculator that allows you to compare different retirement dates and include future earnings estimates (NEW)
– Request a replacement Social Security card
– Check the status of your Social Security application
If you already receive benefits, you can:
– Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter
– Set up or change direct deposit
– Change your mailing address
– Request a replacement Social Security or Medicare card
– Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099)
– Opt out of certain mailed notices (NEW)
The Message Center is a secure, convenient portal where you can receive secure, sensitive communications.
The Message Center now allows you to opt out of receiving some mailed notices. You can now choose to receive the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount online. Unless you opt out of receiving notices by mail that are available online, you will receive both mailed and online notices.
All of these features can help you save time by doing business with us online. Create a my Social Security account today at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
We also offer many other online resources at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. Let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office and on the go from their mobile phone.
(Coral Hanson is the District Manager of the Colorado River Basin Office of the Social Security Administration.)
