Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 30
Weather  39.0° weather icon
New Year’s closures, trash and KART changes announced

Mohave County and City of Kingman offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The Kingman Area Regional Transit bus system will also be closed. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – City offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1. 2020.

Aside from office closures, the City also reminds residents that there will be no commercial trash service Wednesday. Wednesday commercial customers should place their cans out one day late.

Residential customers will not be affected.

Also, the Kingman Area Regional Transit system will not operate Wednesday.

Mohave County offices will also be closed New Year’s Day, but public safety and emergency services will remain in operation, according to county spokesman Dave Hawkins.

Information provided by the City of Kingman and Mohave County

