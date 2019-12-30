Supervisors accept donations for animals, Sheriff’s Office

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s love of animals turned into generous holiday time donations for the Mohave County Animal Shelter. The Sheriff’s Office received a $5,000 donation as well.

On Monday, Jan. 6, the Board of Supervisors will accept monetary and non-monetary donations for the Mohave County Animal Shelter for the period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019.

The monetary donations amount to $20,506. That includes cash donations from dog jars and larger checks, such as $12,000 from the first Renaissance Fair that took place at the Mohave County Fairgrounds earlier this fall.

Non-monetary donations have an approximate value of $3,534. They consist of dog and cat food, blankets, pillows, beds, rugs, sweaters, toys, cat litter and treats.

The board will also accept a donation of $5,000 from Preston Investment of Kingman to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The money will be deposited into the Sheriff's Office general fund.

The donation will be utilized for the purchase of weather-related equipment for the deputies.

The supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building, W. 700 Beale St.

