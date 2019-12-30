Top 10 Kingman Stories of 2019: Numbers 1-4

From Street Drags to snow storms and water studies to school bonds, there was plenty to write about in Kingman and Mohave County in 2019. The Miner editorial staff narrowed the list down to the 10 top stories of 2019. Numbers 8-10 were published Friday, Dec. 27, numbers 5-7 were published Sunday, Dec. 29, and numbers 1-4 are below.

1 - One for the Ages

Kingman-area residents were warned by weather authorities that a large amount of snow was headed in their direction Feb. 20-21, 2019. But the 12 inches-plus of snow that fell surprised many.

It was the biggest snow storm in Kingman since perhaps the 1932 record of 14 inches, as schools, businesses and roads closed for the approximately 14 inches of snow that blanketed the city.

There were numerous road closures throughout Mohave County, and even Interstate 40 at Stockton Hill Road was closed, as was U.S. 93 at Coyote Pass and Route 66 from milepost 26 to 34. Semi trucks lined the interstate, and Arizona Department of Transportation staff were manning intersections ensuring no vehicle attempted to travel on closed roads.

The National Weather Service reported at the time that Kingman may have received more snow than expected because one of the storm’s snow bands lingered for quite some time.

When Kingman receives precipitation, be it a significant amount of rain or snow, the pavement begins to dry out and crack as water penetrates into the surface. Then, to make matters worse, traffic increases the pressure around the area which furthers pothole development. Therefore, mitigating the impact of the storm saw City staff addressing potholes worsened or brought on by the storm.

The storm brought some positives along with the hazardous road conditions. Prior to 2019’s snow storm, the last time Kingman had received more than an inch of snow was 2015. “Snowmageddon,” as phrased by many in the community, provided children and their families with the rare opportunity to build snowmen, snow angels and help neighbors by shoveling their driveways.

Read the story here.

2 - Interchanges take shape

Traffic interchange projects eyed for Kingman are progressing, with the development agreement for Kingman Crossing now signed and $20 million appropriated for the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange.

The agreement for Kingman Crossing has been approved between the City of Kingman and KX Ventures, LLC. KX Ventures is a limited liability corporation KRMC developed with the developer for the project, The Ault Companies. The City will also see a $3 million contribution for the construction of Kingman Crossing Boulevard from the interchange to Southern Avenue.

KRMC CEO Brian Turney said the last estimate for the construction cost of the interchange itself was around $20 million. Combined with the cost for Kingman Crossing Boulevard, that’s around $23 million.

The approximately $23 million construction cost for the Kingman Crossing interchange and arterial road will be “fronted” by the hospital and its partners, explained City Attorney Carl Cooper.

“The idea with the agreement is that KRMC and their partners will basically front the cost of the development of the infrastructure, and those costs will be reimbursed with the TPT revenues generated at that project site, up to one half of those TPT revenues,” Cooper said.

That reimbursement period will last for up to 25 years or until KX Ventures makes back its investment. TPT, or sales tax, revenues will be split 50-50.

The interchange will be located on Interstate 40 by KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain campus near Santa Rosa Drive.

Kingman has also received $20 million for the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange. The state’s appropriation provides a portion of the funding for the interchange. The City of Kingman is working with landowners on a public-private partnership that will address funding for the connector streets and utilities. Should Kingman fail to come up with a plan to raise the additional $26 million needed for the project by June 30, 2024, the appropriation will revert back to the state’s general fund.

The interchange will provide the Kingman Industrial Park with a second entrance, as having only one entrance into the park has been cited as a deterrent for manufacturers considering locating in Kingman.

Also planned is a Sunbelt Development and Realty Partners 1,000-acre mixed-use development project. Bill Lenhart, managing member, said they would begin with a 110- to 140-acre industrial park with retail, office space or light distribution for sale or lease. A light industrial park is also planned.

“We’re going to show the rest of the state that we’re not this little community up here in the northwest,” said Rep. Regina Cobb at a press conference in June. “We are going to be on I-11, and we are going to make a force out of Kingman and that area.”

Read the story here.

3 - Guilty!

Years of questions and investigations came to culmination with the trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco at the beginning of 2019, as the jury handed down multiple guilty verdicts including one for the first-degree murder of Sidney Cranston Jr.

Following a week of trial, the jury found that Blanco, 63 at the time of his trial, killed Sidney Cranston Jr. on June 16, 2015, and buried his body on a ranch east of Kingman. Cranston, 40, was missing for 19 months before Bill Sanders, a longtime acquaintance of Blanco, led FBI agents to the body in January 2017.

Sanders testified during the trial, per the terms of his plea agreement, and told the courtroom about the events of June 16, 2015.

Sanders said he and Blanco were at a property in Kingman before they both went to the ranch east of Kingman owned by Don Bishop. Sanders said Blanco may have been at the property some 15 minutes before he arrived. Upon arrival, Blanco told Sanders he had something to show him. That something was the body of Sidney Cranston Jr.

Blanco told Sanders that he and Cranston were going after a rattlesnake in a building on the ranch. Blanco said Cranston had the shotgun first, handed it to him with the safety off, and that’s when Cranston was accidentally shot.

Sanders testified that he said the two should contact police. However, Sanders continued in his testimony that Blanco said he had already dug a hole in which Cranston’s body could be buried.

Another point of interest from the trial saw examination of cellphone records from Blanco and Cranston. That data was examined to determine the location and movement for the cellphones of Blanco and Cranston on the day of the latter’s disappearance.

FBI Special Agent Geoffrey Young, of the Cellular Analysis Survey Team, testified that on June 16, 2015, the phones of Blanco and Cranston were both in downtown Kingman around lunchtime before moving east to the area where U.S. 93 intersects with I-40. Young said that Blanco’s phone spent a “significant amount” of time at that second location.

The area in which the murder occurred, a ranch on Blake Ranch Road, is a few miles away from that U.S. 93 and I-40 intersection.

A geologist and former volunteer with Mohave County Search and Rescue testified that he was contacted by the Kingman Police Department around June 18, 2015 to help determine what kind of soil was on the underside of a white pickup truck associated with Cranston.

He said the type of soil he found on the underside of the truck’s front bumper would not be found on the road in the areas Blanco said he went that day, but that it does exist in the area of the ranch where Blanco is accused of murdering Cranston.

The owner of a Kingman jewelry store also testified in the trial. He said Blanco sold him two rings around June 17 that Blanco said he found at a property at which he was working.

The owner knew Cranston, had heard he was missing, and began sifting through pictures of him on social media. In looking through those pictures, he saw the wedding ring that had just been sold to him. That ring was later identified by a long-time friend of Cranston who sketched the ring for law enforcement.

Blanco was found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for the latter charges, and natural life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

Read the story here.

4 - Rebranding Kingman

The City of Kingman is re-evaluating how it advertises to travelers, potential residents and the world in general. But with all it has to offer, the first step in the rebranding process was to pin down the traits of Kingman that make it desirable.



Community stakeholder meetings were held by staff and Arizona-based marketing and advertising firm GEO & Associates in mid-December. Those in attendance were asked a variety of questions that focused on how best to promote Kingman, Kingman’s most-notable attractions, and how to communicate those draws to people outside of the community.

There were a number of recurring themes that came from the meetings, one of which was the family friendly, welcoming nature of Kingman, and its residents and businesses. Also recommended for inclusion in the rebranding was Kingman’s climate, which GEO President Georgia Lacy called, from a statistical standpoint, “perfect.”

And, of course, Kingman’s Route 66 history was noted as a trait that should be highlighted. The Mother Road continues to bring tourists from all over the world to Kingman, and stakeholders felt the City should continue to advertise its relationship with Route 66.

Along with Kingman’s location on Route 66 comes another talking point: that the City is a gateway hub for nearby destinations such as Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and many other tourist points of interest. Along those same lines are the outdoor amenities of Kingman, which include no shortage of hiking, biking and off-road vehicle trails.

Other aspects of Kingman noted in the meeting were the area’s affordability and cowboy culture. The latter, however, sparked some debate as some believed Kingman has outgrown its cowboy culture. GEO said that of its participants, about half felt Kingman should not associate itself with cowboy culture.

A recent Kingman Miner reader question asked if Kingman has retained enough of its cowboy culture to incorporate it into the marketing and rebranding effort. “Yes,” responses totaled 45%, while the majority, 55%, of respondents said “No.”

Read the story here.