Toys for Tots Donation

The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors raised $14,456 and collected 50 toys and three bicycles for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign. The organization held a variety of fundraisers. Shown above are Kerry Dempsey, Janine Jamieson, Dean Koalska, Brenda Curwick, Paul Bunn, Lori Chambers, Terry Flanagan, Diane Pherigo and a member of the Young Marines.