Toys for Tots Donation

Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 30
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 3:22 p.m.

The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors raised $14,456 and collected 50 toys and three bicycles for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign. The organization held a variety of fundraisers. Shown above are Kerry Dempsey, Janine Jamieson, Dean Koalska, Brenda Curwick, Paul Bunn, Lori Chambers, Terry Flanagan, Diane Pherigo and a member of the Young Marines.

