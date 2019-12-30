Toys for Tots Donation
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 3:22 p.m.
The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors raised $14,456 and collected 50 toys and three bicycles for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign. The organization held a variety of fundraisers. Shown above are Kerry Dempsey, Janine Jamieson, Dean Koalska, Brenda Curwick, Paul Bunn, Lori Chambers, Terry Flanagan, Diane Pherigo and a member of the Young Marines.
