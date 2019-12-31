OFFERS
City of Kingman offers free Christmas tree recycling

Originally Published: December 31, 2019 3 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is providing a space for people to drop off their Christmas trees at its Public Works facility, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The City requires that trees be clean of all lights and decorations. Trees can be dropped off, for free from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The program will run until Feb. 29, 2020.

In other holiday-related news, the City reminds those who utilize its EZ Recycling Drop Site that wrapping paper and bows will not be accepted. The drop site is also located at the Public Works facility.

“Even if the paper says it is recyclable, the facilities we take recyclables to do not accept it,” the City wrote on its Facebook page.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

