City of Kingman offers free Christmas tree recycling
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is providing a space for people to drop off their Christmas trees at its Public Works facility, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.
The City requires that trees be clean of all lights and decorations. Trees can be dropped off, for free from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The program will run until Feb. 29, 2020.
In other holiday-related news, the City reminds those who utilize its EZ Recycling Drop Site that wrapping paper and bows will not be accepted. The drop site is also located at the Public Works facility.
“Even if the paper says it is recyclable, the facilities we take recyclables to do not accept it,” the City wrote on its Facebook page.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: