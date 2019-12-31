Kingman Fire Department reminds residents to celebrate responsibly

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department reminds those planning to start the new year with a colorful bang to observe local firework laws.

Arizona State law allows for the sale of permissible consumer fireworks, the department wrote in a press release. However, the use of any fireworks, other than novelty items, is illegal within Kingman city limits.

The law allows for the sale of fireworks such as poppers, smokers and sparklers as well as ground-based sparklers, spinners and fountains. The City of Kingman does allow for the sale of these fireworks within the City of Kingman, but their use is illegal. Firecrackers that explode, and aerial displays such as rockets and roman candles and shells, remain illegal for sale and use throughout the state.



Though these fireworks are for sale within the city limits, it is important to remember that there is no such thing as a safe firework.

“Remember, though the sale of these types of fireworks may be legal in Arizona, their use is not permitted in the City of Kingman,” wrote Oscar Lopez, community risk reduction specialist in the press release. “The fire department would like to remind you to celebrate the holidays responsibly and leave the fireworks to the professionals.”

Unlawful use of consumer fireworks inside of the city limits of Kingman will result in prosecution, the department warned.

Information provided by the Kingman Fire Department