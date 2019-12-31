Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Car and Bike Show slated for Jan. 18

BULLHEAD CITY – Classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state area, are expected to converge on the K9 Car and Bike Show during January.

This premiere car and bike show, a favorite for local car enthusiasts, is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery, 2247 Clearwater Drive, Bullhead City.

The car show entry fee is $25. There will be awards for the top 10 entries, as well as drawings.

Names of sponsors donating $50 or more will be displayed on a sponsorship board during the show. Sponsorships can be sent to Foundation Treasurer Cheri Ahlemeir at 4043 Segundo, Bullhead City, AZ 86429, or by calling her at 310-539-4012.

Proceeds will benefit the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation and will be utilized to support the MCSO K9 Program.

The MCSO K9 Program receives no funding from the state, Mohave County government or the sheriff’s office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

According to a news release, all donations are utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance) and all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. and all donations are tax-deductible.

Entry and sponsor forms can be obtained by visiting the foundation’s website at https://mcsk9f.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MohaveCountyk9foundation.

To donate to the K9 car show’s live auction and raffles, or for further information, call Foundation President John Sanchell at 651-270-0920.

According to the news release, the foundation believes that the K9 unit is an integral part of the crime fighting team in Mohave County.

K9s assist the deputies in their endeavor to take drugs off the streets, stop crimes immediately, assist in tracking and location, and provide protection and assistance where needed.

Make a difference in your community by teaming with the Mohave County Sheriff's K9 Foundation in its efforts to maintain the K-9 unit and to take a bite out of crime!