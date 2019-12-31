OFFERS
Relay For Life First Lap set for Saturday, Jan. 4

Come take the first lap of 2020 for those who are fighting cancer at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. (Kingman Relay for Life)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 4:16 p.m.

Come take the first lap of 2020 for those who are fighting cancer at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Walk for those who are fighting cancer now, walk for those that we have lost, walk for yourself and loved ones, walk because you can. Whatever your reason, please join us as we make the first lap of 2020 together.

No need to register, just show up. For more information, e-mail Sandy at sandy.rfl.kingman@gmail.com.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Relay for Life sunsets, but doesn’t give up the fight.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Locomotive Park

