Relay For Life First Lap set for Saturday, Jan. 4

Come take the first lap of 2020 for those who are fighting cancer at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Walk for those who are fighting cancer now, walk for those that we have lost, walk for yourself and loved ones, walk because you can. Whatever your reason, please join us as we make the first lap of 2020 together.

No need to register, just show up. For more information, e-mail Sandy at sandy.rfl.kingman@gmail.com.

