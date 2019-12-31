Relay For Life First Lap set for Saturday, Jan. 4
Come take the first lap of 2020 for those who are fighting cancer at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 to 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Walk for those who are fighting cancer now, walk for those that we have lost, walk for yourself and loved ones, walk because you can. Whatever your reason, please join us as we make the first lap of 2020 together.
No need to register, just show up. For more information, e-mail Sandy at sandy.rfl.kingman@gmail.com.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Relay for Life sunsets, but doesn’t give up the fight.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: