Scramble Cars/SXS and Tuff Trucks benefit event, Jan. 4
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 3:32 p.m.
The Long Mountain Event Center with Cerbat Motosports will be holding a benefit event at Long Mountain Event Center in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and racing starts at 12 p.m. for all scramble cars, SXS and tuff trucks.
Gate fee is $5 per person, ages 5 and under free. $30 to race. All money made will go back to the Long Mountain Event Center. Donations are also appreciated.
For more information, visit cerbatmotosports.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
