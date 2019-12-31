Scramble Cars/SXS and Tuff Trucks benefit event, Jan. 4

The Long Mountain Event Center with Cerbat Motosports will be holding a benefit event at Long Mountain Event Center in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and racing starts at 12 p.m. for all scramble cars, SXS and tuff trucks.

Gate fee is $5 per person, ages 5 and under free. $30 to race. All money made will go back to the Long Mountain Event Center. Donations are also appreciated.

For more information, visit cerbatmotosports.com.

