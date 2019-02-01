The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:02 PM Fri, Feb. 01st
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Man works on truck in the middle of the road, pat search leads to drug arrest

Donovan Lyle Segodi

Donovan Lyle Segodi

  • Originally Published: February 1, 2019 4:04 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Donovan Lyle Segodi, 43 of Peach Springs, for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

    Deputies observed at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday a sedan turn onto Ryan Avenue from Castle Rock Road and saw that the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

    Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Segodi, who explained the vehicle was damaged and he was working on it.

    A pat search revealed a glass pipe and two small baggies with methamphetamine residue. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie of methamphetamine.

    Donovan Lyle Segodi was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

    More like this story