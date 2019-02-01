MCSO investigating a missing person case

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a report of a missing person.

Dorothy Orcene Downey, 61 of Kingman, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the area of Northfield Avenue and Freiday Lane in Kingman. The reporting party advised Downey left her phone, purse and medications at her residence.

Downey has long gray hair, is 5 foot 4 inches, approximately 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark yoga type pants and a light colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Downey is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or its toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office