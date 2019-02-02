8 things to know for Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., and here are some items of interest placed on the agenda.

Supervisors will consider acceptance of grant funding up to $17,250 from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs’ Division of Emergency Management. The funds would be used for the installation of a fire warning siren at Hualapai Mountain Park. Total project cost is estimated at $23,000, so the county will have to cover $5,750 of that cost.

The Mohave County Flood Control District is requesting to utilize the job order contract for JOC channel maintenance with Lewis Equipment Services, LLC of Kingman for about $62,373. The “Diagonal Channel” at the west right-of-way line of Highway 66 to the outlet of Mohave Wash is in need of maintenance work. That work includes removal of sediment, providing slope and apron repairs, stabilization, grading and more.

Also set to go before the board Monday is a request to execute a change order for the Sacramento Wash Offsite Improvements project. The change order would increase the contract amount by $274,340. That increase would compensate the contractor, Feller Enterprises, for transporting about 32,500 cubic yards of excess soil to a required off-site location.

Supervisors will consider a $520,000 transfer originally sourced to HURF contingency to a $2 million Public Works Fiscal Year Road Program. The request is to help offset factors influencing program expenses. In particular, increase in asphalt oil prices, unit price escalations on contract work, and a 6-percent larger work area than what was estimated.

The Dolan Springs Trail System Group has asked the county, more specifically Parks Administrator Hal Barton, for a letter of support for submittal to Arizona State Parks and Trails.

The Dolan Springs Trail System Group is applying for two grants through Arizona State Parks and Trails. The first is a Safety and Environmental Education grant for up to $10,000, while the other is a Non-Motorized Trail Grant for up to $30,000. The former is for educational materials, and the latter would be used for trail repair, benches and other amenities.

Supervisors will review written legal opinion and consult with legal counsel regarding the purchase of land in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District. They will also consult legal advice about an investigation into employee complaints regarding Mohave County Development Services and Building Department Operations.



Lastly, there will be an open public hearing on the potential adoption of a special use permit for an approximate 5-acre parcel located north of Cactus Wren Drive and east of Bull Mountain Road. The applicant requests the permit to allow for an assisted living facility for up to 10 residents.