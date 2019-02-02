Changes bring more rodeos to Kingman

KINGMAN – Grab your boots, jeans and cowboy hats because another rodeo is coming to Kingman.

The local Kingsmen will host the PRCA rodeo in early June and then welcome a new circuit – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo – to town in late September.

“We’re trying to keep Kingman as one of the lead elements of rodeo in Arizona,” said Joe Way, Kingsmen president. “I think it’s a good thing and I hope we get a lot of support. We want to let everyone know what’s going on with it.”

The Kingsmen Andy Devine PRCA Pro Rodeo/Western week is scheduled for June 1-2 and will also feature 100 Club on Friday night, May 31. This will be the rodeo many Kingmanites are familiar with during the Andy Devine Days celebration that is held in September.

However, fans are in for a treat because moving the rodeo up will create a much better experience compared to the later date when the turquoise circuit is close to its end.

“If you have a cowboy or cowgirl and they’re healthy and they’ve already made enough points to go to Vegas for the National Finals, then they don’t want to participate,” Way said. “So our contestant numbers went down. Moving it into June puts us pretty well in the middle of the turquoise circuit. We’ll get a lot more contestants.”

But it gets even better for rodeo fans.

The Kingsmen Andy Devine Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo/Western week scheduled for Sept. 28-29 will also bring a lot of cowboys and cowgirls to town. Way said it will be a little different rodeo, but it won’t disappoint.

“We’re going to try to add a lot more stuff for the kids to do at the rodeo,” Way said. “Games and all that kind of stuff. It’ll be more of a fun time – the Grand Canyon Rodeo will be more relaxed and a lot more user-friendly.”

For those who can’t wait until September, there will be a Grand Canyon Rodeo April 5-6 in Needles, California. That will give fans a good taste of what’s coming to Kingman’s Andy Devine Days.

However, both local rodeo events have dropped “Days” from their name as Way said it’s what the city uses for their downtown events.

But that doesn’t mean the Kingsmen are trying to distance themselves from the celebrations.



“We have our standard schedule for our June event with a livestock parade downtown – we hope,” Way said. “We’re working with the city now as to the parade.”