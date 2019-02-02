The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Event Calendar | Feb. 3, 2019

Farmer’s Market: 2nd Saturday, Noon - 4 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    • TODAY

    Desert Diamond Distillery Live Music

    5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 N. Olympic Dr. located at the Kingman Airport. 484-895-5189.

    WEDNESDAY

    Mohave County Special Needs Fair

    4 - 7 p.m. at the Mohave County Arc, 2050 Airway Ave.928-757-1758.

    SATURDAY

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-716-2276

    Tuff Trucks Scramble Cars

    Noon, gates open. Races start at 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Farmer’s Market: 2nd Saturday

    Noon - 4 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

