Obituary | P.O. Wilson

P.O. “Woody” Wilson, loving husband and father, passed away Jan. 2, 2019. Woody was born in Andalusia, Alabama on Nov. 30, 1930 to George and Mineola Wilson.

Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Evergreen, Alabama. There, Woody grew up and graduated from Evergreen High School. He attended Auburn University and operated a radio repair shop until he entered the U.S. Navy in 1950. While in the Navy, he toured the Pacific during the Korean “Police Action.” After an honorable discharge, Woody worked as a draftsman, electronic technician and junior engineer while attending college.

In 1957 he joined General Dynamics as an engineer. In the meantime, he finished his education and graduated from San Diego State University. Woody retired as a senior engineering specialist after 28 years of service. After a short retirement, he founded Vektrek Electronic Systems, Inc.

He subsequently sold the company and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1989. Upon his arrival in Kingman, Woody founded K-TEK, Inc., where he was employed until his death.

Woody is survived by his wife of 55 years; Elvira, four children; Barbra, Linda, David and Tomas along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Cremation will be handled by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.