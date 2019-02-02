Prep Basketball: Lady Vols take down Mohave on Senior Night

KINGMAN – As the minutes started ticking off the clock, Jerry Arave did something all coaches want to do on Senior Night – honor each athlete one last time.

Luckily, the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team had a comfortable enough advantage to do so Friday in a 41-24 victory over Mohave.

“It was just excellent to be able to that – give them one last hurray,” Arave said of giving the seniors a curtain call. “They’ve put in so much work.”

Arave subbed out one or two seniors at time and the crowd gave each one a loud ovation. It couldn’t have been a better ending for the five Lady Vols and the fans made it an unforgettable experience.

“It was fun to have a crowd like that,” Arave said. “We usually get a decent crowd the second half, but the gym was packed from the very beginning so it was kind of nice. I think that might have had something to do with our good start. The girls were pumped.”

Lee Williams’ seniors showed that energy right off the bat as they had the honor of starting the game. But they weren’t quickly subbed out as sometimes is the case on Senior Night.

Instead Arave let it roll and the seniors helped the Lady Vols jump out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter that they pushed to 22-9 at halftime.

“Our defense was outstanding – I really want to see the game film to see how many steals and stuff we had,” Arave said. “Our defense has been tremendous all year. But they really got after it today and they did it without fouling.”

Lee Williams senior Hallie Powell was instrumental as Arave called her a “defensive dynamo” that frustrated the Lady T-birds and also finished with 10 points on the offensive end.

But she wasn’t the only senior who stepped up as Kaylee Bond led the Lady Vols with a game-high 12 points.

“Kaylee Bond has been a four-year varsity player and a three-year starter,” Arave said. “So she needed to go out with a bang.”

Ellie Thomas (seven points) and Serina Satoafaiga (four points) also made solid contributions in their final home game for Lee Williams.

“Ellie Thomas was big in the middle too,” Arave said. “She got some rebounds and got some putbacks. Serina was great. She was really aggressive and goes to the basket hard.”

And last, but not least was senior Kaira Monson who hustled up and down the floor and chipped in two points.

“Kaira Monson played tremendous – she was big in the middle,” Arave said. “She doesn’t finish first in any drills, she doesn’t make the most points, but she gives me 110 percent all the time.”

Monson and the No. 18 ranked Lady Vols (11-6, 6-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) hit the road for their final regular season game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against 38th-ranked Mingus (1-15, 1-9).