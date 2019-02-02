Upcoming blood drives to help shortage

KINGMAN – There’s a shortage of blood nationwide.

Vitalant, the Kingman area community blood bank, is hosting four community blood drives throughout February.

Tyler Patterson, Vitalant marketing and communications specialist, said the nation’s largest providers, Vitalant and the American Red Cross have issued media appeals for assistance in recruiting blood donors.

“Blood supply levels are coming back up, but nowhere in the nation are they at ‘normal’ levels,” Patterson said. “A particularly virulent cold and flu season, combined with the traditional lull in donations over the holidays, plus the incredibly bad weather in the northern states, is affecting us all.”

Patterson said all blood types are needed, especially O-Negative.

“Type O-Negative is the universal blood type that can be given to everyone and is used in emergencies when the patient’s blood type is unknown and there’s no time to figure it out,” he said.



Blood drives are available at various times and dates. From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center, Cerbat and Hualapai rooms, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at the Mohave County Public Works Building, 3715 Sunshine Drive.

Another blood drive will be held at KRMC from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 in the KRMC Cerbat and Hualapai rooms, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

If unable to attend those dates, there is another from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Mohave Community College – Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 600.

Appointments can be made at www.bloodhero.com and are encouraged.

“I would like to add that Kingman, as a community, is one of the best and most consistent donating communities in our region,” Patterson said. “Kingman Regional Medical Center in particular always hits it out of the park.”