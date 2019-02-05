Arizona Commission on the Arts hosting information session for grant programs

KINGMAN – Organizations that focus on the arts is spread around Kingman, and now these organizations that bring color and joy to the City can apply for a grant through the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

The commission is offering an information sessions for the different nonprofit organizations.

The Community Investment Grant provides unrestricted general operating support to nonprofit art organizations of all sizes, local art agencies and tribal cultural organizations whose goal is to produce, present, teach and serve the arts.

The commission is also offering Festival Grants to support organizations in their efforts to provide festival activities and are awarded to connecting artists with communities.

“We are investing in Arizona communities by supporting the work of arts organizations what serve those communities, whether it is by providing opportunities for Arizonans to sing in a community choir, attend a theatre production, learn to craft pottery, or share their words and voice with others,” said Steve Wilcox, Arizona Commission on the Arts communications director.

Kingman Center for the Arts, Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival and Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra have been awarded in the past.

The information session will be held in Kingman because the number of applications from Arizona’s rural and more remote towns and cities have been low.

“We hope that folks throughout Mohave County will come to meet us and hear firsthand about the funding that is available to support the work of local art organizations,” Wilcox said.

The grant varies in the worth depending on how much the commission is given from the state and the annual income of the organization.

The commission will be in town from 10:30 a.m. – noon Monday, Feb. 11 at The Gallery, 208 E Beale St. to share information with nonprofit organizations about the different grants.

The information session will cover applicant eligibility, application process and tips on providing a successful application. The information is free to the public.

More information about the grants is available at azarts.gov/grants.