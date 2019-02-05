KMS taking steps beyond its ‘F’ grade

KINGMAN – The 2017-2018 school year for Kingman Middle School wasn’t the best, at least in terms of a letter grade.

The Arizona Department of Education issued the school an “F” based on the AzMerit test results.

As part of the school improvement plan, James Jones, KMS principal, and Adrea DeLong, KMS instructional coach, held a public meeting at the KMS library Monday evening. The meeting was a way for parents to learn what the school is doing to raise its letter grade, and what programs are being implemented to move it forward.

Unfortunately, only two parents made the meeting.

“Parents and the community need to be partners in this program,” Jones said. “Be involved in your kid’s education.”

DeLong started by explaining what the “F” meant and how it was issued.

The ADE bases these grades on a point scale. On that scale, 50 percent of the grade is based on academic growth, with KMS scoring 24.2 points. Including proficiency and acceleration, the school ended up with 46.34 points out of 90, thus an “F.”

Jones laid out the school improvement plan by talking about eight factors: retention of teachers, elements of instruction, reteach and enrich programs, intervention teachers, Study Island, Saxon Math, AzMerit test prep, and district-wide goals.

During the 2017-2018 school year, Jones said there were 23 first-year teachers and four or five guest teachers. That brought the total number of teachers at KMS to 37.

“We need to keep a group of teachers in our building,” Jones said. “Overall, we have a pretty good group of teachers. They care about these kids.”

Jones said that all of this year’s letters of intent have come back, and there are only three teachers who are leaving the program. This is a step in the right direction.

The reteach and enrich program, Exact Path, is a pilot computer program, Jones said. This program takes diagnostic tests at the beginning of the school year and “creates a prescription for each student,” he said. Each student in the program has an individualized program of study to help fill in any gaps in math, reading and language arts.

At the beginning of the school year, there were five students proficient in all three categories. As of October, when the second diagnostic test was taken, Jones said there were 35 students proficient in all three categories.

As the program progresses, students will shift to Study Island and from Study Island they will focus more on AzMerit test prep.

There are positive steps being taken, DeLong said.

The ADE sent out a survey to help the school narrow everything down to the biggest needs as a school, DeLong said. Then, those needs were broken into pieces to help. Delong said these pieces are keeping qualified teachers, communicating on all levels, and creating teacher professional development.

The ADE conducted a site visit, and, according to DeLong, the report KMS received was “very good.”

The state representative of the ADE was very impressed.

“I didn’t feel like I was walking into an ‘F’ school,” she was quoted by Shelley Oestmann, KUSD federal programs director.

Jones said that over the past year the culture and climate in the building has changed. Teachers want to come back, and everyone is working on creating a warmer, more positive environment.

“We believe we’re headed in a positive direction,” Jones said. “We have challenges, but we’re heading in the right direction.”