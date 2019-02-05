MCC to receive donation for veteran centers at its campuses

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is receiving a great donation from Support, Education, and Employment for Vets to help bring veterans centers at its campuses.

Jimi Hammond, MCC Veterans Services coordinator said the centers are a great way for the college to say “thank you” to those who have served the country.

The community is invited to meet the people from S.E.E.4VETS and present the $15,000 check to the college at 10 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 12 at the Mohave Community College-Neal Campus, building 300, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

The Veterans Centers are all located in the campus libraries and are set aside for only MCC students who are veterans or family members of veterans. The centers are also at Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City campuses.

“The goal was to provide a space allowing veteran students to meet with tutors, attend study groups, hold meetings and socialize with others who share the same life experiences,” Hammond said.

Each center has computers, study and reading areas, and resource boards that include veteran services and information from local agencies and business.